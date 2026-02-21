Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan To Host Sri Lanka For T20I, ODI Series In March

Afghanistan To Host Sri Lanka For T20I, ODI Series In March


2026-02-21 02:03:50
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan will host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20 International (T20I) series and an equal number of One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the second half of March in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement that the official schedule and team squads would be announced soon.

According to the board, a preparation camp has been launched at the Rahmat Wali Masroor Cricket Stadium in southeastern Khost province for members of the national team and the A side ahead of the series.

The statement said the training camp began on February 6 and will continue until February 26.

A total of 18 national team players are participating in the camp, the board added.

kk/sa

MENAFN21022026000174011037ID1110771534



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search