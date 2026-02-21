Afghanistan To Host Sri Lanka For T20I, ODI Series In March
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement that the official schedule and team squads would be announced soon.
According to the board, a preparation camp has been launched at the Rahmat Wali Masroor Cricket Stadium in southeastern Khost province for members of the national team and the A side ahead of the series.
The statement said the training camp began on February 6 and will continue until February 26.
A total of 18 national team players are participating in the camp, the board added.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment