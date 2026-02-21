Afghanistan To Host Sri Lanka For T20I, ODI Series In March

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan will host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20 International (T20I) series and an equal number of One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the second half of March in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement that the official schedule and team squads would be announced soon.

According to the board, a preparation camp has been launched at the Rahmat Wali Masroor Cricket Stadium in southeastern Khost province for members of the national team and the A side ahead of the series.

The statement said the training camp began on February 6 and will continue until February 26.

A total of 18 national team players are participating in the camp, the board added.

