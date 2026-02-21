Dr. Haris M. Khalid Recognized As Leading Researcher In Power Systems And Renewable Energy

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > DUBAI, UAE: Dr. Haris M. Khalid, a world-renowned researcher and Assistant Professor at the University of Dubai, has been making significant contributions to power systems engineering, renewable energy, and smart grid technologies.

DUBAI, UAE: Dr. Haris M. Khalid, a world-renowned researcher and Assistant Professor at the University of Dubai, has been making significant contributions to power systems engineering, renewable energy, and smart grid technologies. Dr. Khalid, who has over 15 years of experience and 100 peer-reviewed publications, is a leading expert on stability estimation and condition monitoring of modern power grids.



About Dr. Haris M. Khalid

Dr. Khalid is a Senior Member of IEEE as well as a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (HEA). He currently works at the University of Dubai as an Assistant Professor in the College of Engineering and Information Technology. Furthermore, he functions as a Senior Researcher on a visiting capacity at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.



The main area of focus of his research is control, renewable energy, cyber-physical systems, electric vehicles, smart cities, etc., which is increasingly becoming critical to global energy security and sustainable development in the future.



Key Research Achievements

Dr. Khalid's academic accomplishments are extensive and impressive:

. Authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications and two widely-referenced textbooks.

. Achieved an h-index of 30 and an i10-index of 52, reflecting the high impact and citation frequency of his research.

. Secured research grants exceeding USD 1.7 million, underscoring institutional and governmental confidence in his research agenda.

. Serves as an editor and reviewer for several prestigious international publishers and academic journals.

"The challenges of modern power systems demand interdisciplinary solutions that bridge engineering, data science, and policy. My goal is to contribute research that translates into real-world improvements in energy sustainability and grid reliability."

- Dr. Haris M. Khalid, University of Dubai



Areas of Research Focus

Dr. Khalid's interdisciplinary work addresses some of the most pressing technological challenges of our time. His research portfolio includes power grid stability analysis, advanced estimation techniques, condition monitoring systems, renewable energy integration, smart city infrastructure, and the security of cyber-physical systems. He also actively investigates the role of electric vehicles in modern energy ecosystems.



Contact Information

Dr. Haris M. Khalid

Assistant Professor, College of Engineering and Information Technology

University of Dubai, Academic City 14143, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Office: TSF-22

Website: