ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters Resolve Stadium Dispute On Eve Of Home Match With Mumbai City At Kochi

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Feb 21 (IANS) Kerala Blasters FC have acknowledged the State's Minister of Industries and Law, MLA Ernakulam, and President, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for facilitating the organisation of their upcoming home match in the Indian Super League (ISL)_ 2025-26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC will welcome former winner Mumbai City FC for a home match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. There were some doubts over hosting the match at the JLN Stadium, which is owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The match was facing uncertainty following a dispute between Kerala Blasters and GCDA over the rent for the stadium.

Earlier in the day, the GCDA had stopped the club from hosting its scheduled pre-match press conference at the stadium, citing unresolved contractual and financial issues.

The intervention of P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries and Law, Government of Kerala, P. V. Srinijin, Hon'ble MLA and President, Ernakulam District Football Association, and Chandran Pillai, Chairman, GCDA, helped Kerala Blasters resolve the issues and host the match at the stadium.

"Kerala Blasters FC acknowledges the efforts of Shri. P. Rajeeve, Hon'ble Minister for Industries and Law, Government of Kerala, Shri. p. v. Srinijin, Hon'ble MLA and President, Ernakulam District Football Association, and Shri. Chandran Pillai, Chairman, GCDA, in facilitating a resolution regarding the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and the upcoming fixture," the club said in a statement on Saturday.

"We would like to sincerely thank the fans of Kerala Blasters FC for the unwavering love and support shown to the club over the last few hours. " Your passion and belief continue to drive us forward every single day," the club said.

Kerala Blasters FC also thanked AIFF officials, vendors, partners, and club staff for continuing to support the club.

"We also extend our appreciation to officials of the AIFF, our vendors, partners, and the entire club staff, many of whom went above and beyond, and some even delayed breaking their fast while continuing to support the club - a gesture that truly means

the world to us.

"In the end, football is the winner. We will take to the field against Mumbai City FC tomorrow for our first home game of the season.

"See you in the stands!" they said in the statement.

Kerala Blasters FC return to Kochi after an opening-week defeat to Mohun Bagan SG and will be eager to register their first points of the season in front of their home supporters. The hosts will look to show greater control and defensive cohesion as they attempt to find rhythm in the final third.

Mumbai City FC travel to Kochi, aiming to build early-season momentum under Petr Krátký. Known for their organised structure and ability to manage possession effectively, Mumbai will seek to impose themselves and secure a positive result away from home.