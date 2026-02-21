403
Saudi Arabia Condemns US Ambassador's Remarks On Israel's Regional Control
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned statements made by the US Ambassador to Israel in which he reportedly suggested that Israel's control over the entire Middle East would be acceptable, describing the remarks as reckless and entirely unacceptable.
In a statement on Saturday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom's categorical rejection of such comments, stressing that they constitute a clear violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and established diplomatic norms.
The Ministry said the statements represent a serious affront in both content and tone by a US official and reflect disregard for the distinguished relations between the countries of the region and the United States.
Such extremist rhetoric portends grave consequences and threatens international peace and security by antagonizing the states and peoples of the region, while undermining the foundations of the international order agreed upon by nations to prevent devastating wars that have claimed millions of lives, it added.
The statement underscored that the international system is founded on respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.
The Kingdom called on the US Department of State to clarify its position regarding the rejected remarks, which it said run counter to the aspirations of peace-loving nations worldwide.
Saudi Arabia reiterated its firm stance rejecting any infringement on the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of states, affirming that the only path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace lies in ending the occupation based on the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
