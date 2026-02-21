Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones 'Wall Of Sound' Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Where Pop Classics Meet Big Band Brilliance: Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones Take the Stage at Catalina Jazz Club

Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones bring their electrifying 13-member vocal jazz big band to Catalina Jazz Club on Friday, April 30, 2026, delivering a bold, crowd-igniting night where modern pop meets classic swing. Anchored by a seven-vocalist“wall of sound,” the ensemble reimagines today's hits and timeless favorites alike-transforming songs from Shawn Mendes to Motown to the Bee Gees into lush, high-octane big band arrangements.

Known for their magnetic stage presence and deeply engaging performances, Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones don't just perform for an audience-they bring the room with them, leaving crowds singing, dancing, and smiling long after the final note fades.

“One thing I love more than all else,” said Aaron Jacobs, bandleader“is finding that hidden gem of harmonic sounds embedded into all of our favorite tunes. As a performer and as an audience member, these arrangements bring such life and excitement to songs that continue to stand the test of time.”

The Swing Tones, a Downtown Disney favorite and flagship ensemble of Aaron Jacobs Productions, are Los Angeles' premier 13-piece vocal jazz big band. Led by KPFK radio host Aaron Jacobs, the group fuses the nostalgic glamour of classic swing with bold,“swingafied” reinterpretations of modern pop.

The Swing Tones have performed at renowned venues including Tropicana Laughlin, Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill Jazz, The Write-Off Room, and the Downtown Disney Mainstage. Their repertoire spans beloved vocal jazz standards-from Manhattan Transfer favorites like Boy From New York City and Operator to Andrews Sisters classics such as Sing, Sing, Sing and Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy-alongside original arrangements that reimagine artists from Motown to Oingo Boingo to Shawn Mendes and Jessie Ware.

Known for their infectious energy and lush vocal harmonies, The Swing Tones' retrofitted take on modern music keeps audiences swinging, smiling, and coming back for more.



The Swing Tones include:

Producer & Band Leader: Aaron Jacobs

Performers: Adrian Mustain

Andrew Tong

Erin Ben-Moche

Shiloh June

Lauren Leland

Pianist & Music Director: James Morgan

Bassist: Susan Quam

Drummer: Satoshi Kirisawa

Saxophone/Clarinet: Nick Maluf

Trumpet: Didier“Didi” Reyes

Trombone: Ken Eernissee

Tiah Giná

ABOUT CATALINA JAZZ CLUB: The American dream came true for Catalina Popescu in October of 1986 when she and her husband Bob created a supper club devoted to serving an experience of superb eats and the shared magic of live performance. That grand experience began at the door where every night her mother Maria would greet each guest as family and share in their love of music. Housed in Hollywood and decked out in a timeless charm, the club offers a cozy ambience under sparkling stage lights garnished with its signature concoction - Jazz. The first artist to grace the stage was the masterful flutist and saxophonist Buddy Collette, and ever since then, over the past 38 years, the Catalina Jazz Club has hosted the most illustrious legends of all time - from the powerful puffers of Dizzy Gillespie to the electrified fingers of McCoy Tyner, the bubbly belt of Dee Dee Bridgewater and Lynda Carter, the flirtatious saxophone of Joshua Redman, the slick strumming of Kenny Burrell, the insane drum clinic of Steve Gadd, the romance of Steve Tyrell, and the masterclass of Mike Stern.

For Catalina, Jazz is our way of life. It breathes pain. It knows love. It dreams hope. It bleeds courage. Whether we're showcasing Broadway, Soul, R&B, or stand-up comedy, the lesson learned from all the greats who have serenaded our spirits is how to connect to one another. And that's why the Catalina Jazz Club will always have a table ready for you.

The Catalina Jazz Club has been honored by A.S.M.A.C., California Jazz Foundation, Los Angeles Jazz Society, and a City of Los Angeles Certificate of Appreciation on their 25th Anniversary, which was awarded by Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and the LA City Council which included then City Council member and current Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

About: Chris Isaacson Presents:

Chris Isaacson Presents (CIP) has created, produced, and promoted over 1500 events since the company's founding in 2004. From small clubs to major theatres, CIP has presented many of the most influential stars of this generation including Grammy, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning musicians, actors and recording artists.

Highlights include producing elaborate premiere events for FX Networks series Feud: Bette & Joan and POSE, high-flying events for Rolling Stone, Amazon, Ford, Subaru, The Grove LA and Americana at Brand, award-winning presentations at Ford Theatres, and most recently serving as Producer on the critically acclaimed feature documentary entitled Studio One Forever directed by Marc Saltarelli, and starring Thelma Houston, Chita Rivera, Melisa Rivers, Lance Bass, and Bruce Vilanch, and with Mr. Dick and Arlene Van Dyke on the 2024 Emmy Award-winning CBS television special entitled Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic!.

Isaacson recently produced the City of West Hollywood's 40th Year Celebration entitled“WeHo 40” at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, CA. Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Bruce Vilanch with special guests Garrett Clayton (Disney's Teen Beach franchise), Charlo Crossley (Bette Midler), Pickle (WeHo Drag Laurette), and more.

Isaacson returned to produce the 2024 Creative Business Awards ceremony in West Hollywood at The 1 Hotel presented by West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Past performers have included Leslie Jordan, Kate Flannery (The Office), Jackie Tohn (Old Dads) and Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton.

Isaacson's concerts and events have been featured on MTV, CNN, Access Hollywood, Extra, ABC's On the Red Carpet, KTLA Morning News, Good Day LA (Fox), and in the Los Angeles Times, New York Post, and The New York Times. He is committed to humanitarian and social causes including Ronald McDonald House

Charities, Youth Emerging Stronger (Yes!), The Entertainment Community Fund (formally The Actors Fund), and The Trevor Project.