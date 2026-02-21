FROM GISELDA TO FBI: AURORA COSSIO TO GUEST STAR ON FBI AS ALICIA ORTEGA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Actress Aurora Cossio will guest star in an upcoming episode of CBS's hit crime drama FBI portraying Alicia Ortega. The episode airs on Monday, February 23rd and marks another bold chapter in Cossio's versatile career.

In this highly anticipated installment, Cossio delivers a compelling performance as Alicia Ortega, a character whose sharp intellect, dangerous alliances and personal motives drive the investigation at the heart of the episode. Viewers will be treated to Cossio's signature depth and nuance as she navigates high-stakes moments against the FBI team.

“From portraying Estela in Griselda, Netflix's number one show of 2024, a woman who rises to become Griselda's right hand, to stepping into the world of the FBI, I'm grateful to explore characters shaped by power, transformation, and resilience” said Cossio.

Details about the episode:

Show: FBI

Episode air date: Monday, February 23rd

Role: Alicia Ortega

Network: CBS

9/8c

Availability: Primetime broadcast, with subsequent streams on CBS's platforms.

Aurora Cossio's fans will recognize her dynamic range across film and television, including her eye-catching performances in Griselda and other diverse roles including her critical acclaim in Italy. This guest arc continues her trajectory of taking on layered characters that challenge and entertain audiences.

About Aurora Cossio:

Aurora's film career began in Italy, where she made her feature debut as the lead in Faccio un salto a L'Avana, a successful comedy that became her breakout role.

Her portrayal of Almadedios, a young Cuban woman full of charm and resilience, received outstanding reviews and established her as a rising star in Italian cinema. She also appeared in the box-office hit Immaturi I| Viaggio, further solidifying her international presence.

During her eleven years in Italy, Aurora worked alongside renowned filmmakers Pupi Avati, Paolo Genovese, and Carlo Vanzina, each recognized as nominees and winners of the David di Donatello Awards, Italy's highest distinction in cinema.

After her success in Europe, Aurora joined the cast of La Selección 2, the Colombian hit series based on real-life soccer legends, portraying Viviana, the lover of star player Valenciano. The series, now streaming on Netflix Latin America, expanded her recognition across the continent.

Aurora holds an advanced degree in Psychology from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana in Colombia and is classically trained as both an actor and voice-over artist.

About FBI - CBS

Follows the inner workings of the New York Field Office of the FBI, as they fight to keep New York City and the country safe.

Season 8. Episode 11.

FBI airs on CBS, and it is also available for streaming on Paramount Plus.