Arab League Chief Slams US Amb. Contradictory Statement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abu al-Gheit condemned on Saturday the highly extremist statements made by US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, in which he noted that Israel has the right to control the Middle East, invoking religious texts from the Old Testament.
Abu al-Gheit, in a statement, described the remarks as being "inconsistent with the fundamental principles and established norms of diplomacy," in addition to being contrary to logic and reason.
He further noted that such statements contradict long-standing United States policies and positions and appear aimed at appealing to right-wing audiences in Israel.
In an interview with the American podcaster Tucker Carlson, Huckabee said that Israel has a biblical right to take over the entire Middle East, or at least the big share of it. (end)
