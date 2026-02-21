Renovated Chilakoor Tunnel To Open For Tourism, Navigation In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (IANS) Kerala's water-based tourism is set to receive a significant boost with the renovation of the historic Chilakoor Tunnel in Varkala, which forms part of the Akkulam–Chettuva Waterway project aimed at reviving inland navigation and promoting tourism.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Phase I of the waterway project at Chilakoor Beach Park on Thursday, marking a key milestone in the state's inland waterways development efforts.

The 350-metre-long Chilakoor Tunnel, built during the erstwhile Travancore era, had once served as an important inland navigation route facilitating passenger and cargo movement across parts of south Kerala.

The tunnel has now been restored to navigable condition under the state's inland waterways development initiative and is expected to serve both as a functional waterway and a tourism attraction.

The renovation work was undertaken by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited, a joint venture between the Kerala government and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

Officials said the restoration was carried out with care to preserve the tunnel's historical character, ensuring that its original structural features were maintained.

To mark the inauguration, Cochin International Airport Limited will introduce electric boat rides through the tunnel along with a light-and-sound show aimed at enhancing the tourism experience.

The light-and-sound installation, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore, will present visual narratives related to the life and teachings of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and his association with Varkala.

Officials said the visual experience uses advanced projection and mapping technology within the tunnel, offering an immersive experience for visitors.

Tourists will travel through the tunnel on a specially designed 20-seater electric boat developed by a Kochi-based startup.

The vessel is equipped with onboard audio-visual systems and operates on battery power, supporting eco-friendly and sustainable tourism.

Supporting infrastructure, including a boat jetty and improvements to the beach park area, has also been developed as part of the project.

The 280-km Akkulam–Chettuva Waterway, extending along Kerala's coastal region, is a major component of the West Coast Canal renovation initiative.

Apart from tourism, the project is also expected to enhance inland transport and logistics while supporting environmentally sustainable mobility solutions in the state.