Raveena Tandon Flaunts Her New Hair Color With A 'Rambo Ho' Twist

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon used social media to flaunt her new hair color.

She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a string of photos showing off her look from a bad hair day.

Then we see the 'KGF: Chapter 2' actress in a salon, getting her long tresses colored in an attempt to turn things around, hair-wise.

Raveena uploaded a couple of pictures of herself flaunting her newly colored red hair.

Sharing her transformation journey on the photo-sharing app, she penned the caption, "From bad hair day to - Rambo Ho Ho Ho (sic)."

The "Rambha Ho" track, originally crooned by acclaimed singer Usha Uthup, recently went viral again after it was rehashed for Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar", starring Ranveer Singh.

Raveena loves to stay on top of her social media game and keeps on treating the netizens with lovely updates from both her personal and professional life.

Recently, Raveena joined the "2026 is the new 2016" trend, revisiting some fond memories from 10 years ago.

In one of the throwback photos dropped by the 'Shool' actress on her Insta, Raveena and her actress daughter Rasha Thadani were seen facing the camera together with a smile.

The post also had little Rasha posing alongside her mom Raveena and brother Ranbir Thadani.

Raveena also used the opportunity to flaunt some precious moments with her loved ones, such as her parents and husband Anil Thadani.

Moreover, Raveena's 2016 diaries also showed her having a gala time with filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, legendary actor and filmmaker Jackie Chan, Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati, and former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Work-wise, Raveena will next grace the screen with Akshay Kumar's upcoming laughter ride "Welcome to the Jungle".

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the project enjoys an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor, in key roles, along with others.