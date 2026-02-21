Need To Control Harmful Impact Of Mobile Games On Children: Rajasthan MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 21 (IANS) Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukund Acharya has expressed serious concern over the growing negative impact of mobile games on children, calling for urgent measures to control their harmful effects.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly premises during the fifth session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Acharya said that while technology has made life easier, it has also brought several adverse consequences, especially for children.

“In today's modern era, technology has simplified life, but it is also creating serious challenges. Children are increasingly attracted to violent games on mobile phones and television, which is a matter of deep concern,” he said.

Acharya noted that earlier, children developed their personality and imagination through comics, inspirational stories, and informative books, but the rise of digital entertainment has changed habits.

“Mobile games have replaced books and traditional learning sources. Unfortunately, many of these games promote violence, which negatively affects the mental development of children,” he said.

The MLA highlighted that excessive gaming is affecting children's education and mental health.

He cited incidents where children become so deeply immersed in games that they begin to identify with virtual characters.

“Such addiction not only harms their studies but also exposes them to risks like online fraud, financial transactions, and other dangerous situations,” he warned.

Describing the issue as a serious psychological threat, Acharya said unchecked exposure to violent digital content could act as a“mental virus” for the younger generation.

“This trend can damage children's thinking ability, judgment, and overall educational development in the long run,” he added.

Acharya urged parents, educators, and policymakers to take proactive steps to monitor children's digital activities and promote healthy alternatives like reading, sports, and creative learning.