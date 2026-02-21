ATP Delhi Open: Top Seeds Siddhant Banthia/Alexander Donski Save A Match Point To Win Doubles Title

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Top seeds Siddhant Banthia (India) and Alexander Donski (Bulgaria) claimed the doubles title at the 2026 ATP Delhi Open on Saturday, saving a match point in a thrilling final at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

In the singles draw, fifth seed Oliver Crawford (Great Britain) and unseeded Stefanos Sakellaridis (Greece) advanced to set up a title clash on Sunday. The ATP Challenger 75 event, now in its sixth edition, is being held at the DLTA Complex from February 16 to 22, and began with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for top honours.

Banthia and Donski went down 4-6 in the opening set against the second-seeded pair of Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India) and Pruchya Isaro (Indonesia), but bounced back to take the second set by the same scoreline.

The match tie-break proved to be a tense affair. At 10-10, both teams had saved one match point each before Banthia and Donski sealed the contest 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 to clinch the title. The victory marked Banthia's second career ATP Challenger doubles title - both won alongside Donski - while it was Donski's third ATP Challenger doubles crown.

“It was a great performance. They played very well,” Donski said after the win.“They showed a really high level, and they brought out the best of us. I'm just grateful to my partner, of course, for being with me the whole week. We had good energy, good chemistry, and now we're looking forward to the next tournament in Pune.”

“I trust in Alex as much as he does in me, and that was the key to staying with each other because we knew the match was going to be tough and hanging there at the crucial moments, and I thought we did exceptionally whenever the points mattered,” Banthia said after the match.

Banthia and Donski earned 75 ranking points and a prize money cheque of $4,980, while Poonacha/Isaro gained 50 ranking points and a prize money cheque of $2,880. The doubles semifinals took place earlier in the day, where Banthia and Donski defeated the British-Belgian pair of Jay Clarke and Michael Geerts 7-6(6), 7-6(3), while Poonacha and Isaro overcame the Korean-Finnish duo of JiSung Nam and Patrik Niklas-Salminen 7-6(3), 6-4.

This was the third time an Indian player has lifted the doubles trophy at the Delhi Open. Saketh Myneni/Sanam Singh and Yuki Bhambri/Mahesh Bhupathi had won the title in 2015 and 2016, respectively. With the Indian challenge in singles now over, Somdev Devvarman remains the only Indian singles champion in the tournament's history, having won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

In the singles competition, Crawford progressed to the final after defeating second seed Rei Sakamoto of Japan 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 38 minutes. The 26-year-old Brit, ranked No. 215 in the world, secured a crucial break in the 10th game of the first set to convert his fourth set point. He added another break in the fourth game of the second set and held firm to close out the match. Crawford converted two of eight break-point opportunities and saved both break points on his serve.

“It was a very high-level match. I thought I played very well, start to finish,” Crawford commented after his win.“Obviously, he's a ridiculously good player, so I knew I had to be on my best performance today. I'm just really pleased with my efforts and looking forward to the final tomorrow.”

In the other semifinal, Sakellaridis registered a straight-sets win over Felix Gill. The Greek player dominated the opening set before a closely contested second set, which featured no break points and was decided in a tie-break. Gill saved three match points in the tie-break, but Sakellaridis converted his fourth to seal the 6-1, 7-6 victory in one hour and 31 minutes. The 21-year-old, ranked No. 275 in the world, saved the only break point he faced and converted three of five opportunities on Gill's serve.

“It was a great game, great atmosphere, very nice to play here,” Sakellaridis said after his win.“The crowd was great, good atmosphere, so it's very enjoyable, and I had a very good start, especially in this match. I managed to get the first set quickly, and there was a great battle in the second set. I'm happy I managed to get over it. I'm very excited, it's my first final on the Challenger Tour.”

As part of the ATP Challenger 75 series, the tournament will award 75 ranking points to the singles champion and 44 points to the singles runner-up. The singles champion will receive $17,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will earn $9,600.

Results:

ATP Delhi Open 2026 - Day 7

Men's Singles (semifinals):

[5] Oliver Crawford (GBR) d. [2] Rei Sakamoto (JPN) 6-4, 6-3

Stefanos Sakellaridis d Felix Gill (GBR) 6-1, 7-6(5)

Men's Doubles Main Draw – Final

[1] Siddhant Banthia (IND)/ Alexander Donski (BUL) d. [2] Pruchya Isaro (THA)/ Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) 4-6, 6-4, 12-10

Men's Doubles Main Draw – Semi-Finals

[1] Siddhant Banthia (IND)/ Alexander Donski (BUL) d. Jay Clarke (GBR)/ Michael Geerts (BEL) 7-6(6), 7-6(3)

[2] Pruchya Isaro (THA)/ Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) d. [3] JiSung Nam (KOR)/ Patrik Niklas-Salminen (FIN) 7-6(3), 6-4