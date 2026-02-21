Haryana CM Appeals Saini Community To Form BJP Govt In Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Feb 21 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Saturday, appealed to the Saini community and intellectuals to work together to make Punjab a strong and leading state and to resolve to form a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state in 2027.

Attending a community gathering organised by the Saini Samaj Trust here, Chief Minister Saini launched the Trust's website that will share information about the community's activities and other updates.

The Chief Minister said he got the opportunity to meet members of the Saini community.

He added that the responsibility he "holds today has been entrusted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Expressing gratitude for this honour, CM Saini said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, "India is moving forward at a rapid pace, a matter of pride for all".

In his address, the Chief Minister said the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur was commemorated in Haryana with deep reverence.

He also added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Haryana is progressing continuously.

"Free dialysis facilities are being provided to kidney patients in government and medical colleges across the state. Families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh are being provided LPG cylinders at Rs 500. The government is fulfilling its promises in a phased manner. Ownership rights have been granted to individuals occupying Panchayati land for 20 years. Various schemes have been implemented to provide relief to traders, including an interest waiver scheme on taxes."

The Chief Minister said that several schemes for women are being implemented in Haryana, including the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, with funds being directly transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

"Under the fourth installment of the Lado Lalshmi Yojana, nearly Rs 634 crore has been transferred to the scheme beneficiaries."

Chief Minister Saini added that the Haryana government has launched several schemes for farmers' welfare in the state.

A scheme has been implemented to operate five and 10 horsepower tubewell motors on solar energy to reduce electricity bills, he said.

"Under this scheme, 45 per cent subsidy is provided by the Haryana government and 45 per cent by the Central government, while farmers bear 10 per cent of the cost."

A solar scheme of up to 15 horsepower is also being implemented, CM Saini said.