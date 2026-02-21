Domestic Dispute: Man Held In Delhi For Pushing Wife To Death From First Floor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman from Delhi's Tahirpur area died after allegedly being pushed from the first floor of her residence by her husband following an argument, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the woman was brought to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Friday, February 21, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident occurred inside the couple's home after a domestic dispute escalated. During the altercation, the husband allegedly pushed the woman from the first floor, causing fatal injuries.

“Information was received regarding a woman being brought dead to the hospital after a fall from a height. Upon inquiry, it emerged that she had allegedly been pushed by her husband during an argument,” a senior police officer said.

A team from Police Station Nand Nagri rushed to the spot and secured the area. The crime scene was examined by forensic experts, who collected evidence to ascertain the sequence of events.

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder, based on the available evidence and statements of family members and witnesses.

The accused husband has been taken into custody and formally arrested, officials said, adding that further interrogation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination to establish the precise cause of death and corroborate forensic findings.

Police sources said investigators are also examining the couple's background, including any history of domestic disputes, to understand the motive behind the alleged crime.

Authorities confirmed that further investigation is in progress, and additional evidence, including forensic reports and witness testimonies, will be used to build the case.