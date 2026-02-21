ECI Releases Kerala's Final Voter List With Over 2.69 Crore Voters

Following the completion ennumeration excercise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released Kerala's final voter list on Saturday. In a post on X, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala announced the final publication of the electoral roll and urged state residents to verify that their names are included and all details are correct. "The final electoral roll has been released as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Ensure your name is included and your details are correct," said CEO Kerala.

Kerala's Final Voter List

According to the Kerala CEO, the revision was conducted with January 1 as the qualifying date, and a total of 2,69,53,644 voters were registered in the state through the process. According to the release, the final voter list comprises 1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Within this total, 4,24,518 voters belong to the younger electorate of the 18-19 age group.

The Kerala CEO further mentioned that around 53,229 individuals have been deleted from the voters' list. The process of SIR was conducted from November 11, 2025, to January 30, 2026.

Final Electoral Rolls in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

Besides Kerala, the ECI has also published the final electoral rolls for Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan following the conclusion of the enumeration phase of the SIR exercise in those states.

Chhattisgarh Electoral Roll Update

According to the press release, the revision was conducted with January 1 as the qualifying date, and a total of 1,87,30,914 voters were registered in the state through the process. The release said that compared to the draft electoral roll, there has been a net increase of 2,34,994 voters in the final list of Chhattisgarh. During the exercise, 27,196 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carried out door-to-door verification, distributed enumeration forms and completed voter mapping and verification work.

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign of electoral rolls was launched in Chhattisgarh on October 27, 2025, and continued for four months. After the successful implementation of its various phases, the final electoral roll was published on February 21. The release further stated that claims and objections related to inclusion of names, deletion of names and correction of entries in the voter list were received between December 23, 2025 and January 22, and the disposal of all claims and objections was completed by February 14.

Rajasthan Voter Roll Update

Additionally, in Rajasthan, the updated roll includes approximately 5.15 crore voters across 199 Assembly constituencies, excluding Anta. As of October 27, 2025, the total number of voters stood at 5,46,56,215. During the draft publication process, 41,84,891 voters were found to be in the "Absent, Shifted, or Dead" (ASD) category and were not included in the draft roll, resulting in 5,04,71,324 voters as of December 16, 2025. Following the draft publication, 12,91,365 new voters were added while 2,42,760 names were deleted, bringing the final total in the published roll to 5,15,19,929.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Rajasthan, the revision process was conducted between October 27, 2025, and February 21, 2026. (ANI)

