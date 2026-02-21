India-Brazil Ties Strengthen With Focus On Rare Earths, Msmes: MEA

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was 'filled with outcomes across all dimensions of partnership'.

Key Outcomes of India-Brazil Partnership

Cooperation in the Field of Rare Earth Elements and Critical Minerals

The MEA said that the outcomes focus on rare earth minerals, cooperation in MSMEs and more.

What it means? Boosts technology transfer, exploration, research & development; Attracts investments, boost towards Viksit Bharat Enables India to benefit from Brazilian experience in processing and recycling technologies, the MEA said.

Cooperation in the Field of Postal Sector

What it means? Enables greater exchange of official delegates and experts; Promotes e-commerce, financial services and exchange of best practices.

Cooperation in MSME Entrepreneurship and Crafts

What it means? Promotes Indian MSME products and crafts; Furthers India's Viksit Bharat journey.

Joint Declaration/Action Plan on Digital Partnership for the Future

What it means? Boosts implementation of India Stack Framework; Strengthens collaboration in the Digital Public Infrastructure sector; Expands cooperation in high performance computing, quantum tech, blockchain among others.

Cooperation on Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL)

What it means? Grants access of TKDL to Brazil; Progress toward recognition of Indian AYUSH and Homeo pharmacopoeia.

Cooperation between Drug and Health Regulatory Agencies

What it means? Reinforces the framework for information exchange and regulatory cooperation; Advances recognition of+ Indian pharmacopoeia in Brazil.

Cooperation in Mass Communication Education

What it means? Increases exchange of students and faculty members; Provides mutual access to college and laboratory facilities.

Cooperation in Film and Television Education

What it means? Boosts joint projects in film and media; Increases student and faculty exchange programmes.

Extended Business Visas for Indians

What it means? Adds ease to Indians doing business in Brazil; Strengthens commercial and economic ties.

Cooperation in the Field of Mining for the Steel Supply Chain

What it means? Enables securing mineral resources for the steel supply chain; Advances India's journey to Viksit Bharat.

Leaders Emphasize Strong Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addressed a joint press conference in the national capital.

Silva said then, "I would like to finish by saying to you that I am completely sure that the eyes of Brazil towards India is one of very hopeful eyes...If we work together, we are going to strengthen Brazil-India bilateral relations...We're going to strengthen the Global South so that we never ever again are faced with a cold war between two big superpowers."

Three MoUs were exchanged between the two government namely -the MoU Joint Declaration On Digital Partnership for Future, the MoU on Cooperation in areas of Rare Earth and Critical Minerals and the MoU for Cooperation in the field of Mining in the Steel Supply Chain.

"My dear friend Modi, it is a reason of happiness for me to return to this country for the sixth time. The meeting between India and Brazil is a meeting of superlatives. We are not just the two biggest democracies of the Global South. This is a meeting of a digital superpower with a renewable energy superpower. We are both mega diverse countries and hubs of the cultural industry and we both defend multilateralism and peace," President Lula da Silva said sharing how happy he was to be in the country.

PM Modi welcomed Silva and his delegation, and their talks covered the full range of India-Brazil friendship across diverse sectors. PM Modi said that Silva's presence at the AI Summit has also infused new energy into our strategic partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "India is honoured to welcome President Lula and his delegation, which includes distinguished ministers and business leaders. India-Brazil relations have long benefited from President Lula's vision and inspiring leadership. His presence at the AI Summit has also infused new energy into our strategic partnership. Our talks covered the full range of India-Brazil friendship across diverse sectors."

"Our talks focused on ways to deepen the India-Brazil trade partnership. We are committed to taking bilateral trade much beyond $20 billion in the next five years. Our nations will also work closely in areas such as technology, innovation, Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, semiconductors and more. This will benefit the people of our nation. Other strong pillars of the India-Brazil friendship are sectors like energy, agriculture, critical minerals, education, defence and multilateral issues. Our discussions today also included how to enhance the people-to-people linkages between our nations," he added.

Silva, talking about his meeting with the leaders, said, "It is an honor to be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi."

Modi on Saturday highlighted how the coming together of India and Brazil strengthens the voice of global south in the international arena. He gave a call for reform of international institutions to address contemporary challenges and affirmed the resolve of India and Brazil to work together in that direction. (ANI)

