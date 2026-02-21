Karnataka High Court Dismisses Rohini Sindhuri's Plea To Quash D Roopa Defamation Case

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri seeking to quash the defamation case initiated against her by IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil. With this ruling, the High Court has cleared the way for the defamation proceedings to continue before the Magistrate's Court.

Rohini Sindhuri had approached the High Court challenging the private complaint registered against her. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected her plea and allowed the trial to proceed.

Background Of the Case

The dispute dates back to February 2023, when D Roopa Moudgil filed a private complaint (PCR) against Rohini Sindhuri, alleging that she had defamed her through derogatory posts on social media.

In one such post, Rohini allegedly stated:“D Roopa, who is in a responsible position, is behaving like someone who has lost her mental health and stability. It has become a habit for her to make baseless allegations to attract media attention and to take revenge on those she hates.”

She also reportedly added the remark,“Get well soon.”

Roopa contended that these statements sought to portray her as mentally unstable and caused serious damage to her reputation.

Allegations Of Defamation And Consequences

According to Roopa's complaint, the statements made by Rohini Sindhuri resulted in significant personal and professional consequences. She alleged that following the posts, she was transferred and left without a posting for several months, leading to professional and financial hardship.

Roopa further stated that the remarks caused severe mental anguish to her and her family members, including her husband, sister and children.

On February 19, 2023, Rohini Sindhuri issued a media statement, which she later shared on the social media platform X. The statement, containing the alleged defamatory remarks, was reportedly viewed by around 1.8 lakh people.

High Court's Decision

While the matter was pending before the Magistrate's Court, Rohini Sindhuri approached the High Court seeking to quash the proceedings. However, the High Court declined to interfere and dismissed her petition on Saturday.

With this decision, the defamation case will now continue before the Magistrate's Court in accordance with due process of law.