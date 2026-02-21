Mamata Banerjee Accuses Centre Of Trying To Capture Bengal By Force

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday trained guns at the Centre as she reiterated her allegations of Bengali migrant workers being targeted in other states for speaking Bangla. Addressing the Matra Bhasha Diwas event in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee slammed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list and alleged that the Centre wanted to capture West Bengal by force.

On the occasion of Bhasha Diwas, CM Mamata Banerjee conferred the Bangabibhushan award on BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Anant Maharaj. The BJP MP shared the stage with the CM in Kolkata. She alleged an "authoritarian" situation in India and asked the public to unite against the BJP.

'Won't Bow Down': Mamata Alleges 'Authoritarian' Situation

The Chief Minister said, "Won't tolerate humiliation of Bengal. What is your hurry to throw people of Bengal out of the voter list? You want to capture Bengal through force. They are too greedy to control Bengal. (This) Won't happen."

"You are controlling everything. There is an authoritarian-like situation in India. I say get united. I will give my life but won't bow down," she added.

Alleges Mistreatment of Bengali Migrant Workers

She alleged that migrant workers from West Bengal are labelled as "Bangladeshis" in other states. "We respect all languages. We keep our word to stand with people speaking any language, if they face any problem. I see people targeted due to speaking the Bangla language, called Bangladeshi in other states. Remember one thing, Bengali is not dependent on anyone," the West Bengal CM said.

"Ban on chicken, ban on mutton. Next, they will try to ban wearing a saree... What did Bengali people do that they are being atrocised in other states? Is it a crime to speak in Bengali?" she asked.

Highlights Purulia Worker's Murder as 'Hate Crime'

In the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has, on several occasions, claimed atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers. On February 12, she expressed shock and anger over the murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Purulia who was working in Pune, Maharashtra. She termed the incident a hate crime and demanded immediate arrest and strict punishment for those responsible.

BJP MP Thanks WB Govt for Award

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anant Maharaj said, "February 21 is observed as the Bhasha Diwas. On Bhasha Diwas, I was invited. I attended the event following the invitation. So, I thank the Government of West Bengal for the honour that has been conferred on me." (ANI)

