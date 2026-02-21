BJP MLA, Supporters Allegedly Assault Education Director In Dehradun

A confrontation occured at the Uttarakhand Directorate of Education on Saturday when BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters allegedly assaulted the Director of Primary Education, Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, during a dispute over the renaming of a school. Naudiyal, who sustained head injuries and was rushed to Coronation Hospital, claimed the MLA and roughly 25 associates entered his office, verbally abused him, and turned to physical violence after being told that school name changes require state government approval.

However, the BJP MLA refuted any claims of assault, saying that the officer had "misbehaved" with him and a family who had come to ask him about the name change of the school.

Director Recounts the Incident

Speaking to ANI, Naudiyal said, "The reasons (for assault) are better known by him. They had come to the office over the renaming of a school. We told them that the name can be changed only once the orders come from the state govt level. That was it. MLA Kau (Umesh Sharma Kau) was there along with 20-25 others. Others in the office also sustained injuries. They had entered the office while verbally abusing us."

Protest Erupts Following Incident

After the incident took place, a protest began at the Directorate of Education in Dehradun, following an incident in which BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters entered the office and assaulted Director of Elementary Education Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, allegedly over the issue of renaming of a school.

MLA Refutes Assault Allegations

On the issue, BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau said, "There was no fistfight or manhandling. This has been well-planned by an officer who is about to retire. A family donated land for a school free of cost. The head of the family passed away. For 7-8 months, members of the family have been demanding that the school be renamed after him."

Sharma added, "I wrote several letters for the same. His family waited for 2 hours yesterday, but they misbehaved. I was informed that the officer is present today, so I thought I should come to him and ask about the progress. Today, too, he misbehaved with the family in front of me. A few people barged in and threw a telephone at me. He was not injured then. He had locked me up in a room, and I was later rescued by people." (ANI)

