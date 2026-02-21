Vocational Training Corporation, Petra University Sign Mou

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 21 (Petra) – The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) and Petra University on Saturday signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed to enhance integration between academic education and vocational training and build a partnership to meet labor market demand.The MOU is "a practical framework" to develop specialized training programs based on quality, efficiency, and innovation, to prepare technical and professional personnel capable of competing locally and regionally, and enhance the alignment between educational outcomes and labor market needs, the parties said.It involves implementation of joint vocational training programs at various levels, utilizing the Center of Excellence for Pharmaceutical Industry Training in such areas as operating drug manufacturing units, research, and training related to pharmaceutical dosage forms, in addition to cooperation in other centers as agreed upon.It also offers training programs within local and international projects, using the facilities of both entities for research, educational and training purposes, and training and qualifying technical staff and developing curricula and educational materials for vocational and technical programs.Furthermore, areas of cooperation include issuing joint and accredited professional certificates, mutual participation in professional events, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and collaborating in marketing joint training programs.VTC Acting Director General Rafat Sawafin, who signed the MoU with Petra University President Rami Abdul Rahim, said the memo aligns with the corporation's vision to expand its network of strategic partnerships with higher education institutions and promote a culture of vocational training as a high-quality and integrated option alongside the academic track.Abdul Rahman said Petra University is committed to providing high-quality and sustainable pathways for students and graduates, particularly in light of the challenges facing some saturated fields in the job market.The agreement, he pointed out, will offer specialized training programs and professional development for bachelor's degree holders in increasingly in-demand professions, thus strengthening their chances of securing suitable employment.