Albanian President Arrives In Jordan


Amman, Feb 21 (Petra) – Albanian President Bajram Begaj, accompanied by First Lady Armanda Begaj, arrived in Amman on Saturday for a visit during which he will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II.
Upon arrival at Queen Alia International Airport, the Albanian President was welcomed by Minister of Health Ibrahim Al-Badour, Chief of Protocol, Amman Governor Yasser Adwan, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to Albania Zuhair Nsour, and Albanian Ambassador to Jordan Sami Shiba.

