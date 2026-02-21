Albanian President Arrives In Jordan

Amman, Feb 21 (Petra) – Albanian President Bajram Begaj, accompanied by First Lady Armanda Begaj, arrived in Amman on Saturday for a visit during which he will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II.Upon arrival at Queen Alia International Airport, the Albanian President was welcomed by Minister of Health Ibrahim Al-Badour, Chief of Protocol, Amman Governor Yasser Adwan, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to Albania Zuhair Nsour, and Albanian Ambassador to Jordan Sami Shiba.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.