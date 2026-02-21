French Volunteer Bakes For Ukraine Amid Frosts And Power Outages

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Borodyanka, Ukraine: In a truck parked in the Kyiv region, Loic Nervi kneaded the dough vigorously before sliding dozens of tins into the oven -- loaves that will later be handed out to Ukrainians.

By making bread, the French volunteer, who calls himself a "baker without borders", wants to help them through an especially cold winter, marked by repeated power and heating cuts caused by Russian strikes.

Loic works alone and starts early, but he still manages to bake around 700 loaves a day, making locals flock in lines before his white truck.

"I knew there were problems with electricity and heating in Kyiv. It's the first time I've come here and worked here in the Kyiv region and in Kyiv itself," explained the volunteer, who already did a few missions in Ukraine.

Throughout these trips, he distributed tens of thousands of loaves since the start of the war in 2022, mostly to elderly people who have no support from their families or from the state, Nervi said.



"It's important to keep supporting (Ukrainians)," the Frenchman told AFP, while admitting that "most French people no longer want to -- they're tired and don't want to hear about this war anymore."

"But no, the war is still ongoing," said the strong-armed baker, sporting a short bristle of beard.

Working in his truck powered by two generators, he makes two main types of bread: a multigrain loaf with sunflower, sesame, poppy and flax seeds, designed to be filling and nutritious, and a soft white sandwich-style bread made with milk, sugar and eggs.

"I travel frequently -- so I also leave my family behind, and it's very hard for them. It's a sacrifice I make for Ukraine, a personal and family sacrifice," said Loic.

"But I think it's worth it, because if everyone only thinks about their own comfort, we won't move forward," he added.

Moscow has in recent months conducted a series of massive drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing extensive power, water and heating outages.

The attacks, which especially targeted the capital Kyiv, come at a moment of particularly biting temperatures in Ukraine, which have dropped to as low as -20C throughout winter.

Ukraine, for its part, targeted power infrastructure in the Russian border regions and oil refineries across the country.