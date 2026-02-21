Qatar National Library Unveils Murshidi Schools Edition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) has launched the Murshidi Schools Edition, expanding its Murshidi mentorship program to deliver professional guidance directly to students in their schools. The inaugural pilot sessions, held on February 9 and 11, 2026, engaged 199 students from Newton British School and Newton International School, further advancing the Library's mission to empower youth through targeted initiatives.

The program transforms the Library's weekly mentorship model into a structured campus outreach initiative, connecting students with academic advisors, industry leaders, and seasoned professionals.

Through interactive guided conversations, students gain insight into a wide range of educational paths and career opportunities.

By exploring these pathways early, students can make informed academic decisions, clarify their long-term goals, and reduce uncertainty about their professional future.

The program fosters career readiness at a critical stage of development while creating lasting connections that can lead to ongoing mentorship, internships, and meaningful employment opportunities.

"The launch of Murshidi Schools Edition marks a natural evolution of our commitment to fostering lifelong learning and empowering Qatar's youth,” said QNL's Manager of Children and Young Adults Programs and Services at Qatar National Library Maram A. Al Mahmoud.

"By delivering mentorship within school environments, we are removing barriers to access and ensuring that more students benefit from the insights and guidance of professionals shaping Qatar's future."

The pilot sessions revealed strong demand for guidance in medicine, engineering, and business. Mentors shared their academic pathways, professional experiences, and practical advice on university admissions, scholarships, and career development.

Through the program, the Library reinforces its role as a catalyst for lifelong learning and community engagement, advancing its strategic objectives of supporting knowledge-based career pathways and empowering youth, which align with Qatar National Vision 2030's human development pillar. Since launching its Murshidi Program, the Library has engaged 94 mentors from diverse professional fields and delivered 422 one-on-one consultation sessions to support high school students, university undergraduates, and recent graduates in university applications, career planning, and professional development.

Powered by community participation and volunteerism, the program brings together experts who generously share their time and knowledge to strengthen mentorship culture in Qatar.