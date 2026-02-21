Hamad International Airport Curates A Reflective Ramadan Experience For Travellers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) anticipates welcoming over four million passengers from around the world this Ramadan, offering a variety of unique experiences designed to inspire moments of reflection and connection throughout the holy month.

This year's highlight is The Orchard, the indoor garden that serves as the centerpiece of the airport's Ramadan transformation. Drawing inspiration from the lunar cycle; a mesmerizing installation encapsulates the essence of the holy month, and represents the various phases of the moon. From the initial crescent that signals the start of Ramadan to the final crescent that marks the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.

As passengers move through The Orchard this Ramadan, evolving lights, sculptural forms and interactive features transform the garden pathways into moments of pause and contemplation, where the lunar phases are revealed and passengers are invited to engage with the cyclical intention of the holy month.

Calm Majlis-style areas inspired by traditional spaces of gathering across the region, are arranged throughout the lower level of the tropical garden, with ambient lighting.



Qatar National Library unveils Murshidi Schools Edition

Video: Qatar Customs seizes 5kg of narcotics at Hamad International Airport Drones to light up Doha skies at Throwback Food Festival

Read Also

At sunset, a dedicated lighting experience is activated across the space, shifting the atmosphere to a warm glow that marks the close of the day's fast and reflects the communal nature of Ramadan evenings.

Qatar Duty Free's renowned hospitality also fills the terminal this Ramadan

Complimentary Arabic coffee and dates at Iftar, Suhoor pop-ups, and special in-restaurant Iftar menus invite passengers to share in daily moments of reflection and celebration, while bespoke light installations including lanterns, coffee pots and canons illuminate the concourse, invoking fond memories of Ramadan, both past and present.

In-store, passengers can also discover curated Ramadan collections and giftsets across fashion, beauty, and confectionary - a perfect treat for oneself or gift for loved ones.

On 14th night of Ramadan, the airport will host traditional Qatari Garangao festivities, celebrating community and marking the halfway point of the month of fasting. In Souq Al Matar and across the terminal, passengers can discover cultural activations including Sadu weaving, bisht tailoring, henna artistry, and falconry. Children will fill the space with traditional Garangao songs while sweets are distributed by airport staff, reflecting the night's spirit of generosity and joy.

This moment of pause extends into the airport and retailer's Ramadan campaign, "For Moments Like These". Capturing the journey of an intrepid young boy who sets out from home, bag in hand, to meet his father at the airport just in time to sit down and break their fast together - the campaign speaks to the values of intention and togetherness during the Holy Month.

Hamad International Airport welcomes passengers throughout the holy month with spaces to break fast, gather in prayer and spend time together before departure.

It also encourages passengers journeying through Hamad International Airport to arrive early and experience The Orchard during Ramadan before their flight.