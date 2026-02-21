African Energy Chamber To Lead Delegation To Venezuela

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, February 21, 2026/APO Group/ --

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) will lead a high-level delegation to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on 22 to 26 February, 2026 to deepen bilateral oil and gas ties between Venezuela and Africa.

As an honorary member of the African Petroleum Producers Association, Venezuela has consistently supported Africa in its oil and gas endeavors.

“I am honored to travel to Venezuela to promote our joint interest in making African energy poverty history. African energy investors will play a role working with their Venezuelan counterparts to rekindle the oil industry in Venezuela,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, adding“I look forward to working discussions with our friends and allies in Venezuela to advance our mutually beneficial interest in ensuring global energy security, energy additions and most importantly improving quality of life through energy security.”

The delegation will meet with government officials, business leaders and energy stakeholders to foster bilateral energy trade relations and opportunities for future energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.