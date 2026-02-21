Former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar Sends Defamation Notice To Sukanta Majumdar

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) Former West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar has sent a legal notice to the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, for making derogatory remarks against him, state government sources said on Saturday.

In the legal notice, former State DGP Kumar has demanded immediate deletion of defamatory video content from all platforms, including social/digital media, and other public domain and a public apology for defamation caused to him.

"A defamatory reel/video has been uploaded and is being circulating on the social media, digital media platforms and Facebook and Instagram pages as well as other public domain, where you are being seen making certain false, fabricated, concocted and malicious statements and accusations against my Client," the legal notice said.

It also added, "You have made utterly false, reckless, scandalous as per se defamatory imputations, including branding my Client as "Didi tera DG Deewana, haye Ram, ED ko dale dana" and other slanderous expressions, evidently intended to tarnish the name, fame, reputation, moral integrity, and professional character of my Client."

The former State DGP said that MoS Sukanta Majumdar accused him of charges such as corruption and alleging his involvement in connection with coal scam and cattle smuggling.

"That by such unlawful and defamatory statements, my Client has suffered grave humiliation, mental agony, loss of honour, and irreversible harm to his professional standing in society. Your actions amount to deliberate character assassination, with the intention of sensationalising falsehood for publicity and causing irreparable harm to my Client's reputation," former State DGP in the letter said.

Seeking an apology from Sukanta Majumdar, the Balurghat Bharatiya Janata Party MP, the letter added, "In view of the above, you are requested to render an unconditional apology on all platforms, including social/digital media and other public domain, where the defamatory content was published, explicitly declaring that the allegations made by you against my Client was false, unverified, baseless, and defamatory within seven days from the receipt of this notice, failing which my Client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you."

After the letter came to light, MoS Sukanta Majumdar said, "You and I all know his (Former West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar's) image. Many people think that he is accused of losing files. The CBI went to his residence to arrest him. The recent incident has shown that he has become the Chief Minister's disciple in the 'file theft' case. They have joined hands. You have heard what the court's observations are. If necessary, we will also bring it to the social media in the coming days. He wanted to fight it legally, we will fight it legally."

Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar told that he has already responded to the former West Bengal DGP's letter.