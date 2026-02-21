BCCI President Manhas, Secretary Saikia Back Landmark Push For Blind Cricket In India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas and Secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday backed a landmark support system for the men's and women's teams coming under the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), calling it a defining step toward inclusive growth in Indian cricket.

On Saturday, the BCCI officially announced the structured arrangement for extending institutional backing to both the men's and women's national teams -- a move that follows a decade of extraordinary success for India's visually impaired cricketers, including multiple Men's World Cup titles and a historic inaugural Women's World Cup triumph in Sri Lanka last year.

Manhas said the scale of what India's blind cricketers had achieved on the world stage made formal, sustained support not just warranted but overdue.“The achievements of India's visually impaired cricketers are a source of immense pride for the cricketing fraternity. Through this support framework, the BCCI aims to strengthen opportunities, infrastructure, and exposure for these athletes.

“Inclusive growth remains central to our vision for the game. We hope this support will further empower the teams to pursue excellence with confidence and inspire many more to take up the sport. The BCCI remains committed to playing its part in ensuring that cricket continues to be a game for all,” he said in a BCCI statement.

Under the framework, the BCCI will fund international travel for two overseas tournaments annually for both teams, provide accommodation for home and visiting sides during bilateral series held in India, and open its affiliated stadia and grounds for domestic and international fixtures.

The BCCI noted that the initiative aligned with the broader philosophy of inclusive cricket championed by ICC Chairman Jay Shah during his tenure as BCCI Secretary, an approach he has continued to advocate at the global governing body.

The board added that it looks forward to working with CABI in advancing these initiatives and creating greater opportunities for cricket for the blind across India.“The BCCI remains committed to supporting initiatives that expand access to the game. Extending this support to CABI is an important step in ensuring that visually impaired cricketers have the facilities and assistance needed to compete with confidence both at home and overseas.

“The opportunity to benefit from BCCI-supported infrastructure and match environments will further enhance their experience and help raise professional standards across blind cricket in India,” added Saikia.