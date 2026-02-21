Bajaj Chetak C25 Review: A Solid, Dependable EV For Indian Cities

The problem with conversations around current EV scooters in India is that they often get bogged down in 'tech-specs' and land-speed records. However, after taking the all-new Bajaj Chetak C25 through the winding roads of Pune, I think that problem is solved. The newly launched EV scooter isn't a spaceship or a gadget-on-wheels, but it is a solid, dependable tool for the modern Indian lifestyle. In cities like Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, or any other city, we don't need spectacle all the time. We need a companion that won't rattle apart after a single monsoon. Here's everything you need to know about this new EV scooter.

The 'Metal' Philosophy

The first thing that hits you about the C25 is the tactile feel. The C25 adheres to the Chetak tradition of a premium metal body. While the mudguard uses plastic, the core is heavy-duty steel, giving it a substantial feel that is rare at this price point.

Performance in the Trenches

My first ride through city traffic was an exercise in agility. At 108 kg, the C25 is significantly lighter than its predecessors, making it incredibly nimble for maneuvering through dense metro corridors. However, the 'real-world' performance comes with specific trade-offs:

The Speed Gap

The hub-motor provides punchy acceleration initially, but it hits a wall at 50 km/h. In a city where traffic often flows at 60 km/h or above, I found myself struggling a bit to get used to this limitation. A 'Boost Mode' for a quick 65-70 km/h spurt would have been a game-changer.

Suspension

The move to telescopic forks is a shift from the classic Chetak look. While it handles most undulations with ease, the setup feels soft, and I felt a distinct 'thud' when hitting larger manholes or sharp speed breakers.

Practicality for the 'Desi' Commuter

Bajaj has clearly spent time observing how we actually use our scooters. The 25-liter deep boot is a highlight; it's shaped specifically to swallow a full-face helmet upside down. I also appreciated the 'Neutral' (N) mode on the switchgear as a thoughtful safeguard against children accidentally yanking the throttle at a red light.

The Range Reality

While the certified range is 113 km, my time after a few hours of riding suggests a realistic 90 km buffer. For someone like me who likes a safety margin, a 150 km real-world range would have somewhat eliminated range anxiety.

The 'Tech Pack' and Pricing

The introductory price of Rs 91,399 (effectively Rs 87,100 for early bird bookings) is aggressive. But here is my take: do not skip the Rs 3,000 Tech Pack. It unlocks features like 'Sport Mode' and 'Hill Hold', which, in my opinion, are essential for navigating flyovers and keeping up with traffic. Without it, you're limited to an Eco-mode that feels a bit too sluggish for modern city life.

In the End

I think the Bajaj Chetak C25 isn't trying to be a tech disruptor; it's a quiet enabler. It's for the student, the first-job professional, and the growing wave of women riders who want a scooter that feels familiar and reassuring. It blends into the rhythm of the city rather than standing out as a 'tech product'. While I'm still pining for a bit more top-end speed, the reassurance of the metal body and that Chetak badge make it a solid choice for anyone looking to make 'electric' their new normal.

Disclaimer: The author is a journalist covering consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. The views expressed are personal. (ANI)

