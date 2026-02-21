Karnataka: 25-Year-Old Goes Missing Weeks Before Wedding In Raichur, Police Launch Search

In a distressing incident, a 25-year-old man has gone missing just a month before his wedding, leaving his family in deep anguish. Despite an extensive 20-day search across multiple districts and neighbouring states, there has been no trace of him so far. The family has filed a complaint at the local police station, and the authorities have launched an investigation.

The missing youth has been identified as Muddurangappa, a resident of Bettadur village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district. According to his family, he has been missing since January 28, and all efforts to trace him have so far proved unsuccessful.

Grandmother Breaks Down in Tears

Muddurangappa was raised by his grandmother, Nagamma, after he lost his parents in childhood. Having brought him up with great care, she had recently arranged his marriage and was preparing for the wedding scheduled for next month.

Speaking to the media, Nagamma said tearfully,“I have taken a vow before our village deity for my grandson's safe return. As part of the vow, I am fasting until he comes back.” The elderly grandmother has remained inconsolable since his disappearance.

Missing After Pre-Wedding Feast

As part of the wedding preparations, special prayers were offered to the family deity and a non-vegetarian feast was organised in the village. However, Muddurangappa went missing the very next day after the feast.

Family members have conducted searches in several places, including Mantralayam, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Ballari districts. Despite their efforts, there has been no breakthrough so far.

A complaint has been lodged at the Manvi Police Station regarding his disappearance. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated a search operation. Meanwhile, relatives and friends are circulating posters and sharing details on social media in an effort to trace him.