Azizi Developments Strengthens Industrial Arm With New Steel Rebar Facility In KEZAD

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Technology contract signed with global leader POMINI for 600,000-ton annual capacity rolling mill

Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 2025: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, confirmed that its industrial arm, Azizi Industries, has signed the main technological contract for a new greenfield rebar rolling mill in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). The deal represents a decisive step in the Group's broader push into manufacturing the UAE and working with reputable local brands.

The core technology package has been awarded to POMINI Long Rolling Mills S.r.l., a company with deep expertise in long product rolling mill engineering. DASTUR Engineering International GmbH has been named Principal Consultant.

The decision to build rather than buy reflects a straightforward industrial logic: Azizi is one of the UAE's largest private developers, and rebar is one of the most essential materials on any construction site. By bringing production in-house, the Group gains direct oversight of material quality, eliminates dependence on external suppliers for a critical input, and locks in the kind of supply chain predictability that large-scale developers need but rarely have.

On the technical side, the mill, with a designed capacity of 0.6 million tons per annum, will process 150mm x 150mm x 12,000mm cast billets into high-strength quenched and tempered reinforcing bars compliant with BS 4449 steel grades. Larger diameter bars (up to 50mm) will be finish-rolled on a central line, which consists of rolling stands arranged in roughing and intermediate/finishing groups. Smaller diameter bars down to 8mm will be processed through a high-speed finishing block on a separate lateral line, ensuring enhanced dimensional accuracy and productivity. The product range will include 8mm to 16mm diameter rebars in coil form through a spooler line, and 8mm to 50mm diameter rebars in straight lengths through the product line.

The contract was signed in the presence of Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments; Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies; and Mr. Ernesto Bottone, CEO of POMINI Long Rolling Mills S.r.l.“This facility is about owning every link in our supply chain,” said Mr. Farhad Azizi.“When delivering projects at the scale we operate at, the natural next step is to ensure that the most critical aspects of our projects' development happen in an ecosystem we are in complete control of. This mill gives us that control, and partnering with POMINI ensures we are building it to the highest global standards.”

The KEZAD location was strategically selected because of the zone's emergence as a hub for heavy industry and manufacturing in Abu Dhabi, and Azizi's investment adds another anchor tenant with a clear operational rationale. For the UAE, the project aligns with national priorities around building domestic manufacturing capacity and reducing reliance on imported construction materials, objectives that take on added urgency as the country's infrastructure pipeline continues to expand.

