Rajasthan Factory Blast: Key Accused Hemant Sachdeva Arrested Probe Widens

Jaipur, Feb 21 (IANS) Police have arrested Hemant Sachdeva, identified as the main accused in the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit blast in Bhiwadi that killed seven workers and injured several others on February 16, officials said on Saturday.

The explosion occurred in the Khushkheda industrial area of Khairthal-Tijara district and triggered a major investigation into illegal explosive manufacturing activities in the region.

Khairthal-Tijara Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said Hemant Sachdeva was arrested from his residence in Delhi during a police raid and was subsequently brought to Bhiwadi for further questioning.

Earlier, police had arrested factory operator Hemant Kumar Sharma and supervisor Abhinandan Tiwari in connection with the incident. Initially, the FIR had named plot owner Rajendra Kumar, but Sachdeva's alleged role emerged during the interrogation of the arrested accused, following which he was identified as a key accused in the case.

Sachdeva was presented before a court on Saturday, and police have sought his custodial remand to facilitate further investigation into the illegal firecracker manufacturing operation.

During questioning, investigators obtained information about additional individuals and locations allegedly linked to the illegal firecracker manufacturing network. Police teams have since conducted raids at multiple locations as part of efforts to identify others involved in the operation.

Investigators are also examining the possible role of certain police personnel in connection with the case. The Jaipur Vigilance team is probing head constable Yogesh Kumar Sharma and District Special Team (DST) in-charge Mukesh Verma as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Following these developments, the Bhiwadi District Special Team unit has been disbanded, and further inquiries are underway to ascertain any lapses or irregularities.

Police officials confirmed that the factory was operating without valid licences and lacked mandatory safety measures for handling and storing explosive materials.

After the blast, authorities launched a statewide drive to identify and shut down illegal firecracker manufacturing units to prevent similar incidents.

The state administration has also announced compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the explosion.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said further action would be taken based on evidence and findings emerging during the probe.