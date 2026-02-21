J&K: Lop Sunil Sharma Accuses National Conference Govt Of Outsourcing 23,000 Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Feb 21 (IANS) BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Saturday accused the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government of betraying unemployed youth by outsourcing nearly 23,000 jobs instead of filling them through regular recruitment.

Speaking to reporters at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar after a BJP joining programme, Sharma alleged that the NC government had undermined the aspirations of unemployed youth in the Union Territory.

“The NC government has shattered the dreams of unemployed youth. It must roll back the order or face the anger of the youth,” Sharma said.

He further alleged that the Omar Abdullah government had outsourced around 23,000 positions instead of filling them through a transparent recruitment process.

“This is a huge betrayal of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

To support his claim, Sharma referred to a written reply submitted by the government in the Assembly to MLA Sajad Gani Lone, which stated that a total of 22,886 positions had been outsourced during the past two years.

He said the BJP would continue to raise the issue and hold the government accountable, particularly on matters related to employment.

Sharma also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured security and stability in the region, enabling youth to pursue opportunities, but alleged that the present government had failed to provide adequate employment avenues.

He further alleged that political families, including the Abdullah and Mufti families, had misled people in the past and attempted to discourage public support for the BJP.

“Now, youth and political activists are joining the BJP in large numbers, which reflects the growing acceptance of the party in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on the India–US trade deal, Sharma said she should focus on issues affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“When Mehbooba Mufti should question the government here on employment and youth-related issues, she is targeting Delhi. She should raise concerns affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.