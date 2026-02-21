President Cyril Ramaphosa: Armed Forces Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga,Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans,Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba,Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede,Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya,The Plenary Defence Staff Council,The Military Command,The Executive Mayor of Vhembe District Municipality and the Mayor of Thulamela Local Municipality,Your Majesties, Thovhele Vho-Mphaphuli and Thovhele Vho-Gole Mphaphuli,Traditional Leaders,Members of the Diplomatic Corps and representatives of other countries,Men and Women in Uniform,Members on Parade,Military Veterans,Distinguished Guests,Fellow South Africans,

I am honoured, as Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force, to address this Armed Forces Day.

We are gathered here in Vhembe District to honour our men and women in uniform, the patriotic soldiers, sailors and airmen and airwomen who for 32 years have stood in defence of our democracy.

Our armed forces reflect the diversity of the South African nation, a people of different identities and varied origins, united in our shared nationhood and common purpose.

We are united in advancing the values of our democratic Constitution and in safeguarding the fundamental rights of our country's people.

Armed Forces Day is held at this time of year to remember the members of the Native Labour Corps who lost their lives in the sinking of the SS Mendi on the 21st of February 1917 during the First World War I.

It is recorded that they met their end not with cries of fear, but with a death dance of defiance and unity.

The tragedy of SS Mendi reminds us of the importance of unity and solidarity, that despite great peril, those brave soldiers stood together as they faced their fate. Their courage and spirit continue to inspire us today.

Armed Forces Day honours all our soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the Republic outside our borders and in internal operations.

This day is a tribute to the courage of those who wear uniform, and we bow our heads in memory of those who never returned from the horizon.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and comrades of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

To those who continue to serve: your sacrifices, bravery and commitment are deeply valued by a grateful nation.

We are all aware of the recent heavy rains, devastating flooding, loss of life and damage to infrastructure in this province, in Mpumalanga and beyond.

The SANDF brought its expertise to assist in the relief efforts, working together with local and provincial authorities: deploying engineers to support disaster management, repair roads and bridges, purify water and erect temporary structures for those affected.

This recovery effort extended to our neighbouring country, Mozambique, where the SANDF rescued citizens from raging floodwaters.

I extend a special word of thanks to the Premiers, provincial agencies, local authorities and the SANDF members who have been on the ground in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Mozambique since the start of the devastation.

As a demonstration of its developmental capabilities, the SANDF has been active in communities in this province as part of the Armed Forces Day programme.

During this period, the South African Military Health Service's Project Owethu provided health services to rural communities in Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Vhembe Districts.

These services have covered medical care, mental health, ophthalmology, oral health and orthopaedic care.

Over the past week alone, more than 85 cataract procedures were conducted at Elim Hospital, restoring sight to many elderly patients.

Furthermore, the SANDF has visited schools to instil the values of patriotism, sharing with learners the importance of national symbols, the national anthem and nationhood.

There is also a special programme to introduce the SANDF to the youth and the general public, showcasing the exciting careers available in the Defence Force.

Armed Forces Day is a significant training and logistical exercise.

It is a real-time simulation of the SANDF's ability to mobilise personnel and equipment across the country, modelling various threat scenarios in defence of our territorial integrity.

What began as a day of mourning has evolved into a display of military capability and national pride.

To our men and women in uniform: each one of you has picked up the spears of our fallen heroes and heroines.

You are the shield that ensures our people know lasting peace, security and stability.

You stand on the shoulders of giants: great warriors like King Makhado, the Lion of the North, and King Thohoyandou, whose leadership shaped our destiny, and of the soldiers who refused to betray the cause of freedom at the Battle of Mutale River.

Their legacy is mirrored in the resolve of the modern SANDF.

The members of the SANDF serve in an era of great geopolitical tension.

South Africa remains steadfast in our policy of non-alignment.

We refuse to be drawn into the spheres of influence of competing global powers.

We assert our strategic autonomy and sovereignty.

And we conduct all our operations under strict civilian oversight and in absolute adherence to international humanitarian law.

We are called upon to adapt to new realities.

There has been a shift on the battlefield from traditional weaponry to high-tech autonomous and unmanned systems such as drones, digital warfare and the use of artificial intelligence.

These changes require a SANDF that is responsive, relevant and agile.

Our military is having to adapt at a time when public resources are constrained.

Given the critical importance of the SANDF to our security, sovereignty and development, additional resources have been allocated from the budget.

This is a targeted intervention to close funding gaps, improve efficiencies and ensure our operational ambitions are matched by our resources.

Having assessed our current priorities, I have decided to draw down our participation as a troop-contributing nation in the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, known as MONUSCO.

This will be done in a phased and well-orchestrated manner to ensure the safe return of our troops and their equipment.

As we withdraw, we pledge our continued support to continental peace and security initiatives under the UN, the African Union and SADC.

We are also mindful of the internal threats to the security and safety of our people.

I have authorised the deployment of SANDF elements to support the South African Police Service in a targeted offensive against brazen criminality, illegal mining and ruthless gangs.

From the Cape Flats to Gauteng, our message is clear: the rule of law will be enforced and the safety of our citizens will be secured.

This deployment is a shield for the vulnerable, so that a child in Nyanga, Eldorado Park or New Brighton can walk to school without the shadow of a bullet haunting their steps.

To the young people present here today and watching across the country: I invite you to see the SANDF as a career and as a calling.

We need your capabilities in engineering, medicine, technology, strategy and many other disciplines.

Join the SANDF for the love of your country. By serving your people, you build your own future and you contribute to a better nation.

To our soldiers: continue to fly our flag high on all missions.

Continue to guard our borders and build the bridges that connect our communities.

You remind us that through our collective resolve as a nation, we are able to rise above any challenge we might face.

May the memory of SS Mendi and all those who served our country inspire us to work towards a brighter future for South Africa and her people.

To all the members of our armed forces, Ndi khou livhuwa.

I thank you.

