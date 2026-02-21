'Beating Australia In Australia Is Really Special,' Says Mandhana After Series-Clinching Knock In 3Rd T20I

MENAFN - IANS) Adelaide, Feb 21 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana was very pleased after India's 17-run victory over Australia in the series decider on Saturday and mentioned that defeating the Aussies in Australia is 'really special.' However, she also noted that the team will 'not celebrate too much' and will instead shift focus to the upcoming ODI leg of the tour, which begins on Tuesday.

India sealed a convincing 17-run victory in the third and final T20I on Saturday at the Adelaide Oval, strengthening their position to 4-2 in the multi-format series. A stunning 121-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana (82) and Jemimah Rodrigues (59) powered India to a formidable 176/6, with Mandhana's explosive knock earning her Player of the Match honours.

Reflecting on her personal performance and the team's overall success, Mandhana expressed her happiness during the post-match presentation, saying,“It was good to contribute to the series win. I think beating Australia in Australia is something really special. I'm really happy for the team and glad that I could contribute.”

Mandhana, who has been in superb form throughout the series, was instrumental in laying the foundation for India's total. Her 82 runs came off 55 balls and featured some beautiful stroke-play. However, it was the partnership with Rodrigues that truly turned the tide in India's favour.

Mandhana was full of praise for Jemimah Rodrigues' role in their partnership.“When she came in, I think I was 16-ball 15 and still getting my timing, and she came in, got three or four boundaries, got the momentum going, and I could take some time. Those small things don't really get noticed, but I feel when she came in and got those quick 2-3 boundaries, it calmed me down as well. So credit to her to come in and play that sort of knock,” she said.

The dynamic partnership saw India accelerate in the middle overs, with Mandhana reaching her fifty with a six in the 12th over. Although she was dismissed in the 17th over, the foundation was firmly set for India to finish strong, aided by Richa Ghosh's quick-fire cameo.

Defending a competitive target, India struck early with the ball, taking key Australian wickets in quick succession. Despite a fighting 57 from Ashleigh Gardner, Australia could never recover from the early damage.

Mandhana also highlighted the significance of India's early breakthroughs in setting the tone for the game, stating,“I think we did beat them in 2016 back when we had come here, but I think we've played T20 after a very long time in Australia, so beating them is really nice.”

In the final stages, India's bowlers maintained the pressure, and a brilliant diving catch from Rodrigues sent Gardner back to the dugout. The visitors eventually restricted the hosts to 159/9, completing a well-deserved victory.

Mandhana, however, remained focused on the next challenge.“We will move on to the ODI series and not celebrate too much,” she concluded.

With a balanced team effort, the Women in Blue are now preparing for the upcoming ODI series, beginning at The Gabba on February 24. This will be their first 50-over format series since winning their first-ever Women's World Cup trophy in November last year.