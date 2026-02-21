Congress, BJP Workers Clash During Protest In Indore Stones Pelted

Clash Erupts in Indore

A clash broke out on Saturday between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Indore, while the latter was protesting the Indian Youth Congress 'shirtless' protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The confrontation saw stone-pelting, prompting police to step in and control the situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishna Lalchandani said a clash broke out between two groups near the Congress office during a protest, resulting in stone-pelting and injuries. He added that the area had been barricaded with proper police arrangements. Speaking to the reporters, Lalchandani said, "There were two parties involved. One party was protesting. The protest was near the Congress office. The area had been barricaded, and proper police arrangements had been ensured." "Suddenly, some rumour-mongering occurred, and some stones were thrown. Then, the other side also threw stones. Some people were injured... It's too early to say who threw the first stone," he said.

Background: The 'Shirtless' Protest

This comes after, on Friday, Youth Congress workers carried out a "shirtless" protest inside the venue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised" and alleging that the country's identity had been traded at the AI event. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

Legal Action Against Protestors

The Patiala House Court rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers and sent the accused to police custody for five days. The arrested accused, who have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav.

The counsel for the accused argued and submitted that the accused belongs to a political party. They used their right to organise a protest at Bharat Mandapam. The protest was peaceful; there is no video that shows any violence. It is also submitted that they are office bearers and educated individuals with degrees. (ANI)

