Karan Adani Envisions F1's Return To Showcase India's Heritage

Karan Adani on Showcasing India's Heritage Through Global Sports

Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Karan Adani, has highlighted the significance of bringing global events and global sports to India, noting that such exposure is limited to very few people at present and such events can be used effectively to showcase the country's heritage.

Speaking at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event here, Karan Adani said there is a lot of potential for India to demonstrate in terms of infrastructure, hospitality and culture on the global stage, and that is his vision "when we bring Formula One into India". He said it's not just about doing one race but basically showcasing the heritage of India.

"Bringing global events and global sports to India, giving them an exposure to India and also giving an exposure to our people to these kinds of sports...because, unfortunately, the exposure is limited to very few people right now. Most of the time, people end up going to Abu Dhabi or Singapore or Doha to experience a sport," he said. "There is a lot of potential for our country to demonstrate what we can do in terms of not just infrastructure, but also hospitality, how do we expose our culture to the global stage. That's what my vision is that when we bring Formula One into India..It's not just about doing one race but basically how to showcase the heritage of India," he added.

Potential Revival of the Indian Grand Prix

He was answering a query about the potential positive impact of bringing global sports and global media to India. The government is considering bringing back Formula 1 to the Buddh International Circuit, almost thirteen years after the last race was held at the track. Sports Ministry sources had said earlier this month that Formula 1 race in Greater Noida could soon make a comeback. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, signalling potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix.

History of the Indian Grand Prix

The Indian Grand Prix was previously held at the Buddh International Circuit from 2011 to 2013, with Germany's Sebastian Vettel winning all three editions for Red Bull Racing. The inaugural race, held on October 30, 2011 as the 17th round of the 2011 F1 season, also saw Vettel emerge victorious. Grand Prix has not returned to the Formula One calendar since 2013.

In addition to Formula 1, India hosted a MotoGP round in September 2023 at Buddh International Circuit. However, the races have not returned since.

"The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 was the most recent edition of the Formula One races, with Max Verstappen emerging as the winner. Verstappen also won the Qatar and Las Vegas editions of the F1 Grand Prix 2025 season. Overall, Verstappen won 8 races in the 2025 F1 calendar. This year's Formula One season began in Bahrain this month and will be followed by Round 1 in Australia from March 6 to 8. Subsequent races will take place in China and Japan before the calendar moves on to other international venues.

The potential return of Formula 1 to India could mark a major revival for motorsport fans in the country. (ANI)

