Trump Imposes New 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Blocks Previous Measures

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a new 10% global tariff to replace the measures struck down by the Supreme Court, describing the court's ruling as“terrible” and criticizing the justices who rejected his trade policy as“fools.”

As reported by AzerNEWS, the announcement came shortly after the Court invalidated most of the global tariffs introduced by the White House last year. In a 6-3 decision, the justices ruled that the president had exceeded his authority.

The ruling marked a major victory for businesses and U.S. states that had challenged the duties, potentially opening the door to billions of dollars in tariff refunds, while also introducing fresh uncertainty into the global trade landscape.