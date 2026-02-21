Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia Sets Symbolic Transit Fee For Azerbaijani Oil Shipments To Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia has introduced a symbolic tariff for transporting oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, AzerNEWS reports, citing a statement from the Ministry of Economy of Georgia.

The ministry noted that in early December 2025, Georgia facilitated a one-time, free-of-charge transit of Azerbaijani oil through its territory to Armenia. The subsequent shipment, however, was transported under the standard tariff, prompting dissatisfaction in Yerevan.

The tariff issue became a central topic during a meeting in Yerevan between Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili and Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan.

Khudatyan expressed gratitude to the Georgian side for its new decision, under which a symbolic transit rate was set for shipping Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia.

According to the Georgian ministry, this step will significantly improve bilateral connectivity, increase Armenia's transit flows, and strengthen Georgia's role as a regional transport hub.

The statement added that developing safe, reliable, and competitive transport routes remains one of Georgia's top priorities.

