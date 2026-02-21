Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polish Sejm Plans To Adopt Resolution In Support Of Ukraine

2026-02-21 08:02:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by Marshal of the Polish Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty in an interview with Ukrinform

"The Sejm plans to adopt a resolution expressing solidarity with Ukraine and Poland's support for those affected by the ongoing Russian aggression on the fourth anniversary of its start. The Polish Sejm has consistently expressed its solidarity with Ukraine. At the initiative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, we are also opening an exhibition in the Sejm showing Russian attacks involving Shahed drones," Czarzasty said.

He added that the position of the Polish Sejm is unequivocal: Warsaw condemns Russia's aggression and supports Ukraine.

“There is no ambiguity here,” said the marshal of the Polish Sejm.

Read also: Marshal of Polish Sejm to focus on three topics during his speech in Verkhovna Rada on February 24

As reported by Ukrinform, a series of events will be held in Warsaw, Gdańsk, Lublin, and Kraków to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including solidarity rallies, memorial events, exhibitions, film screenings, concerts, and meetings dedicated to the Ukrainian struggle, joint weaving of camouflage nets, and more.

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has granted permission to conduct search operations in the area of the former village of Huta Peniatska, now within the towns of Zharkiv and Holubytsia in the Lviv region.

UkrinForm

