Polish Sejm Plans To Adopt Resolution In Support Of Ukraine

This was announced by Marshal of the Polish Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty in an interview with Ukrinform

"The Sejm plans to adopt a resolution expressing solidarity with Ukraine and Poland's support for those affected by the ongoing Russian aggression on the fourth anniversary of its start. The Polish Sejm has consistently expressed its solidarity with Ukraine. At the initiative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, we are also opening an exhibition in the Sejm showing Russian attacks involving Shahed drones," Czarzasty said.

He added that the position of the Polish Sejm is unequivocal: Warsaw condemns Russia's aggression and supports Ukraine.

“There is no ambiguity here,” said the marshal of the Polish Sejm.

As reported by Ukrinform, a series of events will be held in Warsaw, Gdańsk, Lublin, and Kraków to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including solidarity rallies, memorial events, exhibitions, film screenings, concerts, and meetings dedicated to the Ukrainian struggle, joint weaving of camouflage nets, and more.

