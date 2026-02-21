403
GCC Sec. Gen. Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Historic Founding Day Anniversary
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, said Saturday the anniversary of Saudi Arabia's Founding Day represents a historic milestone deeply rooted in the consciousness of the Kingdom's citizens and GCC peoples, reflecting a rich cultural heritage and a legacy of achievements.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi extended his highest congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and the Saudi people on the occasion of the Founding Day anniversary.
He emphasized that the Kingdom's comprehensive progress and development reflect wise leadership that has established the foundations of stability and prosperity, praying for God's protection over Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people. (end)
