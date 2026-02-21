403
India AI Impact Summit Adopts New Delhi Declaration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- The India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded on Saturday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, approved by 88 countries and international organizations after a one-day extension, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT said in an official statement.
The Declaration emphasized that inspired by the principle of welfare and happiness for all, the benefits of artificial intelligence can be fully realized only when they are shared equitably across humanity, reflecting a global commitment to inclusive technological progress.
It noted that the advent of AI marks an inflection point in technological evolution, warning that the choices made today will shape the AI-enabled world that future generations inherit, urging responsible, ethical, and cooperative approaches to its deployment worldwide.
The Declaration called for strengthened international cooperation along the seven pillars of the Summit, including human capital development, social empowerment, trustworthy and energy-efficient AI systems, scientific applications, democratizing resources, economic growth, and AI for social good, while ensuring accessibility and affordability of AI infrastructure.
Acknowledging the voluntary and non-binding nature of the Declaration, signatories including the US and China expressed commitment to advancing shared aspirations for AI, promoting multistakeholder engagement, and translating these goals into tangible actions benefiting people, planet, and progress across nations. (end)
