Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iran's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.

During the call, the two sides discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, and emphasized the continuation of negotiations between US and Iran.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's support for all efforts aimed at reducing tensions and achieving peaceful solutions that enhance security and stability in the region.

His Excellency also stressed the need for concerted efforts to spare the peoples of the region the consequences of escalation and the importance of continued coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to overcome differences through diplomatic means.