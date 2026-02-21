Video: Qatar Customs Seizes 5Kg Of Narcotics At Hamad International Airport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Customs Department at Hamad International Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle approximately five kilograms of a narcotic substance into the country.

Five kilograms of Shabu, crystal methamphetamine, were seized during inspection.

After a customs inspector became suspicious of a passenger arriving in Doha, specialised scanning devices were used and a thorough search was conducted.

The narcotics were found concealed inside children's toys and audio speakers.



