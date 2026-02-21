Video: Qatar Customs Seizes 5Kg Of Narcotics At Hamad International Airport
Doha, Qatar: The Customs Department at Hamad International Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle approximately five kilograms of a narcotic substance into the country.
Five kilograms of Shabu, crystal methamphetamine, were seized during inspection.
After a customs inspector became suspicious of a passenger arriving in Doha, specialised scanning devices were used and a thorough search was conducted.
The narcotics were found concealed inside children's toys and audio speakers.
