Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: Qatar Customs Seizes 5Kg Of Narcotics At Hamad International Airport

2026-02-21 07:07:47
Doha, Qatar:

Doha, Qatar: The Customs Department at Hamad International Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle approximately five kilograms of a narcotic substance into the country.

Five kilograms of Shabu, crystal methamphetamine, were seized during inspection.

After a customs inspector became suspicious of a passenger arriving in Doha, specialised scanning devices were used and a thorough search was conducted.

The narcotics were found concealed inside children's toys and audio speakers.

The Peninsula

