IYC Hits Back At Jagan, Tells Him Not To Tarnish His Father's Legacy

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday hit back at YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his criticism of their protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The IYC jibed that while he is facing multiple CBI and ED cases, he should not tarnish the image of his father, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

In a post on X, IYC shared, "Dear Jagan, Your father, our proud leader Late Shri Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), dedicated his life to fighting communal, divisive & compromised forces. We understand you are facing CBI/ED cases, but at the very least, do not let your father's legacy down so openly." Dear Jagan, Your father, our proud leader Late Shri Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), dedicated his life to fighting communal, divisive & compromised forces. We understand you are facing CBI/ED cases, but at the very least, do not let your father's legacy down so openly. - Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) February 21, 2026

Jagan's Criticism of AI Summit Protest

Earlier in the day, YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the Indian Youth Congress for protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit, saying their actions brought shame to the country and added that political differences should not undermine India's image on the global stage.

In a post shared on X, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed. Where is our politics heading! No one should ever demean our country." Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed. Where is our politics heading! No one should ever demean our country. Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world. - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 21, 2026 He added that despite political differences, all parties should always present a united face to the world. "Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world," Reddy further wrote.

'Shirtless' Protest and Legal Consequences

This comes after, on Friday, Youth Congress workers carried out a "shirtless" protest inside the venue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised" and alleging that the country's identity had been traded at the AI event. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The controversy intensified after BJP workers held a protest today across multiple states against the Congress party over the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit yesterday, held at Bharat Mandapam.

The Patiala House Court rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers and sent the accused to police custody for five days. The arrested accused, who have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav. (ANI)

