Tagore Hits Back At Jagan Reddy, Says Criticism Of Protest To Please PM

Congress MP Manickam Tagore B on Saturday hit back at YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying his criticism of the Indian Youth Congress' protest was to seek applause from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had condemned the IYC protest at the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, against the India-United States trade deal.

Manickam Tagore, in an X post, maintained that criticising the government does not amount to demeaning the country. Tagore wrote, "Condemning protest to please those in power like Modi and Shah may win applause from rulers -- but it weakens democracy. From Mahatma Gandhi to Nelson Mandela, dissent has strengthened nations, not shamed them. Criticising a government is not demeaning the country. Silencing protest is far more dangerous than hearing uncomfortable questions."

"When farmers' interests are compromised, what should the Indian Youth Congress do? Stay silent -- or protest? Democracy demands courage, not selective outrage. Well done, IYC," he added.

Jagan Reddy, TDP Condemn 'Shameful' Protest

His remarks came after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Youth Congress' actions brought shame to the country and added that political differences should not undermine India's image on the global stage.

In a post shared on X, Reddy said, "Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed. Where is our politics heading! No one should ever demean our country." He added that despite political differences, all parties should always present a united face to the world. "Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world," Reddy further wrote.

Here, YSRCP's response echoed the reaction by Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an ally of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh hit out at Congress for turning the international event into a "political spectacle."

"I'm shocked and dismayed by the disruption caused by the Youth Congress at the AI Summit yesterday. This global platform was meant to showcase India's growing leadership as an emerging AI superpower. Turning such a prestigious international event into a political spectacle only diminishes our collective standing before the world. India deserves better. Let us rise above petty politics and focus on nation-building through innovation and excellence," Nara Lokesh wrote on X.

Protest Details and Legal Aftermath

On Friday, Youth Congress workers carried out a "shirtless" protest inside the venue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised" and alleging that the country's identity had been traded at the AI event. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers and sent the accused to police custody for five days. (ANI)

