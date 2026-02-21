AI Summit Protest: 4 IYC Workers Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

The Patiala House Court on Saturday sent four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, Narsingh in 5 days police custody. They have been arrested in connection with the AI Summit protest that was held at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. They were wearing T Shirts inscribed with the slogan 'India US Trade Deal Compromised'.

Bail Pleas Dismissed Amid Investigation

The bail pleas of all accused have been dismissed by the court. The court rejected the bail pleas in view of the crucial initial stage of investigation, apprehension of Accused fleeing from justice, tampering with evidence, and termed it as premature.

Prosecution Alleges 'Anti-National' Conspiracy

Delhi Police argued that the accsued persons raised anti national slogans and protested on line of Gen Z protest of Nepal in order to defame the country at the international level. They protested when the international dignitaries were present at Bharta Mandapam.

Delhi police has registered a case for the alleged offences of obstructing public servant from performing the official duty, assaulting a public servant, hate speech, criminal conspiracy etc.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ravi granted five days custody of accused persons after hearing the submissions of Delhi police and additional public prosecutor (APP). Police have sought custody of four accused persons to custody to investigate and unearth the Conspiracy, to identify and arrest the other persons involved in Conspiracy of the offence.

Defense Argues Peaceful Protest and Political Dissent

While opposing the remand application, advocate Rupesh Singh Bhadauria, Litesh Batra and Chitwan Godara submitted that accused belong to a opposition political party. They organised a protest at Bharat Mandapam, they used their right to protest. Their protest was a peaceful protest.

It was also submitted that they are office bearers. The protest was peaceful, there is no video that shows any aggression or violence. All the offences alleged against the accused persons attracts a punishment upto seven years only. There is no requirement of arrest and custodial remand. The counsel for accused submitted that the FIR is nothing, but a political task. The counsel also submitted that they are educated persons and they are degree holders.

Heated Exchange Over Necessity of Custody

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastav submitted that accused raised anti national slogans. They were wearing T-shirts showing message against the Prime Minister. While seeking five days custody, Delhi police argued that the anti-national slogans were raised in the presence of international leaders and dignitaries. Their custody is required to arrest other accused persons who fled from the spot, to confront with the electronic evidence.

Delhi police further submitted that the custody of the accused persons was required to investigate the case effectively. Police said that three police men got injured when they tried to apprehend the accsued persons, their mobiles are to be recovered, to verify whether they were funded by any organisation is also to be investigated. APP Shrivastav submitted that the accsued are four persons from four different places who come together, they printed T-shirts, in order to investigate the case five days custody is required.

While opposing the remand application the counsel for the accused submitted that they are being targeted as they belong to a opposition party, they have been beaten black and blue, there is a recession and protest are being held everywhere, can everyone be arrested. There should be a justification for custodial remand. It should not be given in a mechanical manner, Advocate Rupesh Singh Bhadauria argued. They are young, they have career, the political dissent shouldn't be crushed in this way. It was a peaceful protest, the counsel said.

On the other hand APP submitted that if they are educated persons they should know the consequences of their acts.

The court asked the investigation officer why five days custody is required? Investigation officer said that there is deep Conspiracy to defame, other protestors fled from the spot, for proper investigation custody is required. They are from different states and they are required to be taken to their places.

While arguing on the bail pleas, the Counsel for the accused said that there is no evidence to show that the protest was not peaceful. All the offences are not punishable for more than seven years. They are not required to be arrested and sent in custody remand. The guidelines of Arnesh Kumar is not complied with, the counsel argued.

APP Shrivastav opposed the bail pleas and submitted that the allegations are serious in nature, there is Conspiracy to defame the country at international level. The don't deserve to be released on bail. (ANI)

