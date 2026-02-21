88 Countries, International Organisations Endorse New Delhi Declaration On AI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The mega 'AI Impact Summit 2026' concluded here on Saturday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations - marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

The Declaration reflects a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.

Guided by the principle of“Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the Declaration underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity.

It emphasises strengthening international cooperation and multi-stakeholder engagement; respecting national sovereignty; and advancing AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks.

The Declaration is structured around seven key pillars, forming the foundation of global AI cooperation.

These are - Democratising AI Resources; Economic Growth and Social Good; Secure and Trusted AI; AI for Science; Access for Social Empowerment; Human Capital Development; and Resilient, Efficient and Innovative AI Systems.

The Declaration highlights the role of AI in driving economic transformation; importance of open-source and accessible AI ecosystems; need for energy-efficient AI infrastructure; expanding AI's role in science, governance, and public service delivery; and strengthening Global Cooperation.

“Robust digital infrastructure and meaningful and affordable connectivity are prerequisites for deploying AI and unlocking its full potential,” it said.

Inspired by the principle of“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family),“we recognise the importance of enhancing the affordability of and access to AI resources that would be critical to enabling all countries to develop, adopt and deploy AI for the benefit of their citizens”.

“To this effect, we take note of the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI as a voluntary and non-binding framework to promote access to foundational AI resources, support locally relevant innovation, and strengthen resilient AI ecosystems while respecting national laws,” it added.

It further said that advancing secure, trustworthy and robust AI is foundational to building trust and maximising societal and economic benefits.

“We recognise that removing structural barriers to and increasing availability of AI research infrastructure can promote the use of AI in scientific research and development across countries. International scientific collaborations can unlock the potential of AI in research and development by bringing unique expertise, perspectives, and resources,” it added.

“We acknowledge that the AI Impact Summit will contribute to strengthening international cooperation and multi-stakeholder approach to advance shared priorities as well as voluntary and non-binding guidelines and principles, which can promote AI for ensuring a prosperous future for humanity,” it noted.

-IANS

na/