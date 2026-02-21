403
Russian FSB Accuses Telegram of Sharing Army Info with Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused the messaging platform Telegram of supplying sensitive information to Ukraine’s military and intelligence agencies.
"The Federal Security Service has reliable data indicating that the armed forces and special services of Ukraine are capable of quickly obtaining information posted on the Telegram messenger and using it for military purposes," the FSB said in a statement.
According to the FSB, Russian servicemen using Telegram in combat areas over the past three months have faced significant risks to their safety.
"As a result of analyzing the work of the Telegram messenger, numerous reliable data were obtained showing that its use by servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the area of the special military operation during the last three months repeatedly resulted in creating life-threatening situations for soldiers," the statement added.
Russian authorities began restricting Telegram in December and briefly limited access to the app in early February. However, the restrictions were lifted after complaints from the military.
Since 2019, Russia has banned multiple social media platforms and applications, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and WhatsApp.
