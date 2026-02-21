403
NASA Plans First Crewed Lunar Flyby in Over 50 Years
(MENAFN) NASA aims to launch four astronauts on a mission around the Moon in early March, marking the first crewed lunar journey since the Apollo program’s final flight in 1972.
The Artemis II mission will carry the crew on a 10-day voyage circling the far side of the Moon before returning to Earth. This flight is a key step toward a planned lunar landing as part of NASA’s Artemis program, which was initiated in 2017.
The space agency has set March 6 as the earliest possible launch date, following a successful wet dress rehearsal at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This rehearsal involved the second complete fueling and countdown exercise in preparation for the mission.
