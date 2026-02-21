Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Forces Target Suspected Drug Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific

2026-02-21 06:00:46
(MENAFN) The US military conducted an operation Friday against a vessel suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, according to statements from US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The strike was carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear under orders from SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," SOUTHCOM said on the social media platform X.

