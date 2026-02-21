403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia's Non-Energy Exports Outperform Forecasts in 2025
(MENAFN) Russia's non-energy export sector outperformed expectations in 2025, surging to $157 billion — exceeding the projected figure of $149.2 billion by approximately 5%, a senior trade official confirmed Friday.
Roman Chekusov, Russia's deputy minister of industry and trade, made the disclosure at an event in Moscow, noting that non-energy export revenues maintained their upward trajectory with nearly all non-energy sectors registering growth. "The volume of non-energy exports rose around 5% versus the estimated figure," Chekusov said.
However, the broader trade picture told a more complex story. Russia's foreign trade surplus narrowed by 8.2% year-on-year in 2025, settling at $139.3 billion, according to data from the Russian Federal Customs Service (FDS).
Total exports declined by $16.2 billion over the same period, landing at $418.3 billion, while imports contracted by $3.8 billion to $279 billion, FDS figures showed — pointing to simultaneous pressure on both inbound and outbound trade flows despite the non-energy sector's resilience.
Roman Chekusov, Russia's deputy minister of industry and trade, made the disclosure at an event in Moscow, noting that non-energy export revenues maintained their upward trajectory with nearly all non-energy sectors registering growth. "The volume of non-energy exports rose around 5% versus the estimated figure," Chekusov said.
However, the broader trade picture told a more complex story. Russia's foreign trade surplus narrowed by 8.2% year-on-year in 2025, settling at $139.3 billion, according to data from the Russian Federal Customs Service (FDS).
Total exports declined by $16.2 billion over the same period, landing at $418.3 billion, while imports contracted by $3.8 billion to $279 billion, FDS figures showed — pointing to simultaneous pressure on both inbound and outbound trade flows despite the non-energy sector's resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment